Crime

Woman dies in hit-and-run in Nanaimo, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 25, 2024 3:59 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. RCMP in Nanaimo are seeking witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. RCMP in Nanaimo are seeking witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A woman has died in Nanaimo, B.C., after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident.

Nanaimo RCMP said a 90-year-old woman was on Cedar Road, near Bennie Road, when she was hit at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday.

A passing motorist located the woman lying on the roadway and called 911. She was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from BC Emergency Health Services.

Investigators have determined the incident to be a pedestrian hit-and-run.

“Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver and vehicle involved,” Const. Gary O’Brien said.

Trending Now

“Investigators are also asking for any motorists who were in the area between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb.24, 2024, to check their dash cam video.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

