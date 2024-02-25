Woman dies in hit-and-run in Nanaimo, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has died in Nanaimo, B.C., after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident.

Nanaimo RCMP said a 90-year-old woman was on Cedar Road, near Bennie Road, when she was hit at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday.

A passing motorist located the woman lying on the roadway and called 911. She was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from BC Emergency Health Services.

Investigators have determined the incident to be a pedestrian hit-and-run.

“Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver and vehicle involved,” Const. Gary O’Brien said.

“Investigators are also asking for any motorists who were in the area between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb.24, 2024, to check their dash cam video.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.