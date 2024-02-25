Menu

Crime

Inquest into death of James Smith Cree Nation mass killer begins Monday

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted February 25, 2024 5:13 pm
2 min read
Police and investigators are seen at the side of the road outside Rosthern, Sask., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The chief of a Saskatchewan First Nation is to speak the day after the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage died after being taken into police custody. Myles Sanderson went into medical distress shortly after being arrested Wednesday, bringing an end to a four-day manhunt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Police and investigators are seen at the side of the road outside Rosthern, Sask., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The chief of a Saskatchewan First Nation is to speak the day after the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage died after being taken into police custody. Myles Sanderson went into medical distress shortly after being arrested Wednesday, bringing an end to a four-day manhunt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
A public inquest into the death of Myles Sanderson will be conducted by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service starting this Monday, Feb. 26.

Sanderson killed 11 people and injured 17 others on James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby community of Weldon back in September 2022. A public inquests into the deaths of all 11 victims was completed earlier this month. It also examined Sanderson’s journey through the justice system and concerns arising from his release.

Sanderson was the subject of a manhunt that lasted several days. Testimony from the RCMP during the inquest revealed he was hiding less than a 30-minute drive away from his last target.

After he killed Wesley Petterson in Weldon, Sanderson drove a stolen 2016 black Nissan Rogue to the Wakaw, Crystal Springs area before crashing it into a bush when it ran out of fuel. He broke into a nearby garage, stealing food, beverages and bedding. He set up camp in a bush near the residence, where he stayed for several days.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Sanderson assaulted the woman who lived at the home and stole her 2008 white Chevrolet Avalanche. The woman reported the vehicle stolen, and the RCMP located and chased him down on Highway 11. Near Rosthern, SK. officers caught up to Sanderson and performed a pit maneuver on the vehicle. He was then taken into custody.

RCMP said Sanderson went into “medical distress” following his arrest. Life-saving measures were performed by responding officers and paramedics. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Trending Now

Police sources at the time told Global News that Sanderson died of a suspected overdose after ingesting drugs. A cause of death was not officially released.

Then-federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said, “There will continue to be questions…about the circumstances involving the death of Myles Sanderson.” The hope, Mendicino said, is to “obtain a measure of transparency about the circumstances.”

Public inquests are mandatory in Saskatchewan whenever a person dies in police custody. The inquest is scheduled to begin Monday morning at 10 a.m. in Saskatoon. It is scheduled to last one week.

— With files from Brooke Kruger, Sean Boynton and Rachel Gilmore.

