Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are turning to the public to help them locate a missing woman.

Willamina Robert, 27, from Yukon, was last seen in Vernon on Feb. 20.

Willamina Robert. Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP

She’s described as five-foot-six in height with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair with red highlights.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact their local police detachment or Crimestoppers.