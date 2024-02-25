Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Saskatchewan teachers extend job action to Wednesday amid negotiations

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 25, 2024 1:12 pm
1 min read
The legislative building can be seen behind members of the STF strike in Regina. View image in full screen
The legislative building can be seen behind members of the STF strike in Regina. Andrew Benson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Teachers have given notice of one-day job action across the province for Wednesday, according to a release sent by the Saskatchewan Teacher’s Federation (STF) on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Lack of support for Sask. teachers a ‘policy problem’: union president'
Lack of support for Sask. teachers a ‘policy problem’: union president

“Beginning with a one-day withdrawal of these services is not something that we take lightly. Government needs to recognize the magnitude of the situation they have caused and continue to contribute to, get serious, and return to the table ready to bargain on the real issues impacting Saskatchewan students,” said STF President Samantha Becotte.

Story continues below advertisement

The job action includes rotating strikes, withdrawal of noon-hour supervision and withdrawal of extracurricular activities.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

STF had already announced job action for Monday and Tuesday and is now including Wednesday.

This will affect the following schools:

  • Christ the Teacher Teachers’ Association – All schools in Christ the Teacher Catholic
    School Division
  • Île à la Crosse Teachers’ Association – All schools in Île à la Crosse School Division
  •  Prairie Valley Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie Valley School Division
  • Regina Public Schools Teachers’ Association – All schools in Regina Public Schools
  • Sun West Teachers’ Association – All schools in Sun West School Division
  • Île à la Crosse Teachers’ Association – All schools in Île à la Crosse School Division
  • Prairie Valley Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie Valley School Division
  • Good Spirit Teachers’ Association – All schools in Good Spirit School Division
  • Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre – All Sask DLC campuses
  • Tri-West Teachers’ Association – All schools in Living Sky School Division and Light of Christ Catholic School Division and Sakewew High School (North Battleford)
Trending Now

STF invites parents and caregivers to join a virtual information night via Zoom on Monday at 7 p.m., during which Becotte will discuss the status of contract negotiations and teacher job action. Space is available for up to 5,000 participants and people can register on the STF website.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices