Saskatchewan teachers extend job action to Wednesday amid negotiations

Teachers have given notice of one-day job action across the province for Wednesday, according to a release sent by the Saskatchewan Teacher’s Federation (STF) on Sunday.

“Beginning with a one-day withdrawal of these services is not something that we take lightly. Government needs to recognize the magnitude of the situation they have caused and continue to contribute to, get serious, and return to the table ready to bargain on the real issues impacting Saskatchewan students,” said STF President Samantha Becotte.

The job action includes rotating strikes, withdrawal of noon-hour supervision and withdrawal of extracurricular activities.

STF had already announced job action for Monday and Tuesday and is now including Wednesday.

This will affect the following schools:

Christ the Teacher Teachers’ Association – All schools in Christ the Teacher Catholic

School Division

School Division Île à la Crosse Teachers’ Association – All schools in Île à la Crosse School Division

Prairie Valley Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie Valley School Division

Regina Public Schools Teachers’ Association – All schools in Regina Public Schools

Sun West Teachers’ Association – All schools in Sun West School Division

Good Spirit Teachers’ Association – All schools in Good Spirit School Division

Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre – All Sask DLC campuses

Tri-West Teachers’ Association – All schools in Living Sky School Division and Light of Christ Catholic School Division and Sakewew High School (North Battleford)

STF invites parents and caregivers to join a virtual information night via Zoom on Monday at 7 p.m., during which Becotte will discuss the status of contract negotiations and teacher job action. Space is available for up to 5,000 participants and people can register on the STF website.