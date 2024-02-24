Okanagan weather: Vernon, Salmon Arm set temperature records

Send this page to someone via email

It was a warm Friday in the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

So warm, in fact, that daily temperature records were set in Vernon and Salmon Arm.

According to Environment Canada, Vernon reached 12.9 C. The city’s previous daily high for Feb. 23 was 11.7 C, a record set 77 years ago in 1947.

In Salmon Arm, the mercury reached 11.6 C, edging the old record of 11.1 C, which was also set in 1947.

3:06 Global Okanagan Weather: February 23, 2024

Elsewhere in the Interior on Friday, Lytton reached 14.4 C, tying its daily high record for Feb. 23. The small community of around 250 people was also the province’s and Canada’s hot spot.

More records could be set Saturday, as several communities were above 10 C in the afternoon, including Osoyoos, which was at 14.5 C as of 4 p.m., just a shade above Lytton at 14.4 C.

Daily weather conditions in B.C. are available online.