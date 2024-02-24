Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Vernon, Salmon Arm set temperature records

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 24, 2024 7:24 pm
1 min read
A view of Okanagan Lake from Vernon, B.C. View image in full screen
A view of Okanagan Lake from the Vernon area on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, as temperatures rose to record daytime highs. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was a warm Friday in the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

So warm, in fact, that daily temperature records were set in Vernon and Salmon Arm.

According to Environment Canada, Vernon reached 12.9 C. The city’s previous daily high for Feb. 23 was 11.7 C, a record set 77 years ago in 1947.

In Salmon Arm, the mercury reached 11.6 C, edging the old record of 11.1 C, which was also set in 1947.

Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan Weather: February 23, 2024'
Global Okanagan Weather: February 23, 2024
Trending Now

Elsewhere in the Interior on Friday, Lytton reached 14.4 C, tying its daily high record for Feb. 23. The small community of around 250 people was also the province’s and Canada’s hot spot.

Story continues below advertisement

More records could be set Saturday, as several communities were above 10 C in the afternoon, including Osoyoos, which was at 14.5 C as of 4 p.m., just a shade above Lytton at 14.4 C.

Daily weather conditions in B.C. are available online.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices