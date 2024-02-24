Cameron advances to Canadian women’s curling championship semifinal with 6-4 win over Sturmay

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Kate Cameron has advanced to the Canadian women’s curling championship semifinal with a 6-4 win over Alberta’s Selena Sturmay.

Cameron scored three points in the third end and stole a point in the fourth to take early control of the playoff game between the tournament’s third and fourth seeds.

View image in full screen Team Manitoba-Cameron skip Kate Cameron encourages her teammates as they play Team Alberta in Page playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Ontario’s Rachel Homan and Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones meet in a later playoff game between the top two seeds.

The winner earns an express ticket to Sunday evening’s final, while the loser drops to the semifinal to face Cameron in Sunday’s semifinal.

Cameron is skipping a team at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the first time in her third career, although she’s previously appeared in six playing third for other skips.