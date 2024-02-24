Menu

Canada

Cameron advances to Canadian women’s curling championship semifinal with 6-4 win over Sturmay

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2024 5:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Team Alberta hoping for hometown advantage at Scotties Tournament of Hearts'
Team Alberta hoping for hometown advantage at Scotties Tournament of Hearts
WATCH ABOVE: (From Feb. 16, 2024) The 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is one of curling’s steepest competitions, with the top eight curling teams in Canada. As Moses Woldu reports, it’s a chance for up and coming teams to leave their mark. – Feb 16, 2024
Manitoba’s Kate Cameron has advanced to the Canadian women’s curling championship semifinal with a 6-4 win over Alberta’s Selena Sturmay.

Cameron scored three points in the third end and stole a point in the fourth to take early control of the playoff game between the tournament’s third and fourth seeds.

Team Manitoba-Cameron skip Kate Cameron encourages her teammates as they play Team Alberta in Page playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. View image in full screen
Team Manitoba-Cameron skip Kate Cameron encourages her teammates as they play Team Alberta in Page playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Ontario’s Rachel Homan and Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones meet in a later playoff game between the top two seeds.

The winner earns an express ticket to Sunday evening’s final, while the loser drops to the semifinal to face Cameron in Sunday’s semifinal.

Cameron is skipping a team at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the first time in her third career, although she’s previously appeared in six playing third for other skips.

Click to play video: 'Scotties Tournament of Hearts returns to Calgary with spectators for first time in 29 years'
Scotties Tournament of Hearts returns to Calgary with spectators for first time in 29 years
© 2024 The Canadian Press

