1 dead in Surrey house fire on 88 Avenue

One person has been found deceased by firefighters after a house fire in Surrey.

The fire ignited around 5:20 a.m. Saturday morning at a home on 88 Avenue, near 148 Street.

The Surrey Fire Service said when its firefighters arrived on scene, flames and smoke were billowing out of the home.

Crews attacked the fire from the outside before moving in and finding a lone occupant deceased.

Several firefighters and police officers remained Saturday morning for an investigation.

The fire was not deemed suspicious.