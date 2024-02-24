Toronto police officer sent to hospital after crashing into light pole

An officer was sent to hospital following a single-vehicle collision involving a police cruiser in Toronto’s CityPlace neighbourhood on Saturday morning.
As a result of the collision, police said a light pole is down and one officer with minor injuries was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police said a second officer involved was uninjured.
While the cause of the crash is unknown at this time, the westbound lanes of Fort York Boulevard are currently closed for a reconstruction investigation, police say.
