Toronto police officer sent to hospital after crashing into light pole

An officer was sent to hospital following a single-vehicle collision involving a police cruiser in Toronto’s CityPlace neighbourhood on Saturday morning.

As a result of the collision, police said a light pole is down and one officer with minor injuries was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police said a second officer involved was uninjured.

While the cause of the crash is unknown at this time, the westbound lanes of Fort York Boulevard are currently closed for a reconstruction investigation, police say.

View image in full screen

COLLISION

Fort York Blvd/Dan Leckie Way

– single vehicle collision (police cruiser)

– one officer taken to hospital (as precaution), other uninjured

– light pole down

– westbound Fort York closed for reconstruction investigation#GO413166 ^vk — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 24, 2024