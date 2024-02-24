Menu

Canada

Toronto police officer sent to hospital after crashing into light pole

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 24, 2024 10:18 am
1 min read
Toronto police cruiser collision View image in full screen
A Toronto police officer has been sent to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in CityPlace Saturday morning. Mark Bray / Global News
An officer was sent to hospital following a single-vehicle collision involving a police cruiser in Toronto’s CityPlace neighbourhood on Saturday morning.

As a result of the collision, police said a light pole is down and one officer with minor injuries was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police said a second officer involved was uninjured.

While the cause of the crash is unknown at this time, the westbound lanes of Fort York Boulevard are currently closed for a reconstruction investigation, police say.

Toronto police officer sent to hospital after crashing into light pole - image View image in full screen
Mark Bray / Global News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

