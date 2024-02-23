Menu

Crime

Police respond to war over drug territory in Quebec City and surrounding areas

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2024 6:33 pm
1 min read
Quebec provincial police say they're cracking down after violent conflicts over drug turf between independent drug dealers and criminal biker gangs erupted in eastern Quebec.
Quebec provincial police say they're cracking down after violent conflicts over drug turf between independent drug dealers and criminal biker gangs erupted in eastern Quebec. A provincial police emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU/
Provincial police say they have launched an operation in response to rising violence between independent drug dealers and criminal biker gangs.

About 100 officers from specialized units were deployed on Friday across the province in connection to what they say is a war over drug-selling territory in the Quebec City area, the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region, the Lower St-Lawrence and the North Shore.

In one violent incident, one man was killed and three others were injured in a hostage taking on Monday in St-Malachie, Que., south of the provincial capital.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Two people with ties to the Hells Angels were allegedly kidnapped and tortured and a third person was killed in the community.

Police say three people were arrested Friday in connection with that violence.

Lt. Benoit Richard says videos have also circulated of people tied to the drug war allegedly being tortured.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

