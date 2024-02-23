Police respond to war over drug territory in Quebec City and surrounding areas

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say they have launched an operation in response to rising violence between independent drug dealers and criminal biker gangs.

About 100 officers from specialized units were deployed on Friday across the province in connection to what they say is a war over drug-selling territory in the Quebec City area, the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region, the Lower St-Lawrence and the North Shore.

In one violent incident, one man was killed and three others were injured in a hostage taking on Monday in St-Malachie, Que., south of the provincial capital.

Two people with ties to the Hells Angels were allegedly kidnapped and tortured and a third person was killed in the community.

Police say three people were arrested Friday in connection with that violence.

Lt. Benoit Richard says videos have also circulated of people tied to the drug war allegedly being tortured.

