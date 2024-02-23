Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign veteran kicker Sergio Castillo to one-year contract

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2024 5:18 pm
1 min read
RAW: Blue Bombers Kyle Walters Interview – Jan. 9
RAW: Blue Bombers Kyle Walters Interview – Jan. 9 – Jan 9, 2024
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Sergio Castillo to a one-year contract as the veteran kicker looks to build on an outstanding 2023 CFL campaign.

Castillo joined the Bombers for a third stint in May after being released by the Edmonton Elks.

He went on to set a club record by converting 90.2 per cent (46 of 51) of his field goal attempts last year.

Castillo was 31 of 31 inside the 40-yard line, 15 of 20 in 40-plus yard attempts and four of six from 50 yards-plus, including a season-long of 53 yards.

The 33-year-old from La Joya, Texas has a career field goal percentage of 86.7 (170-196) in 77 career games with the Blue Bombers (2015, 2021, 2023), Ottawa (2016), Hamilton (2017), B.C. (2019) and Edmonton (2022).

He was a CFL all-star with the Lions in 2019.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

