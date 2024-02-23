Alberta woman facing fraud charges in Saskatoon with over $97,000 stolen: Saskatoon police

An Alberta woman is facing charges in Saskatoon related to several fraud incidents.
The Saskatoon Police Service said it received several reports in September and October 2023 from victims of family or grandparent scams, adding that each victim was being defrauded of several thousands of dollars.
Investigators said the 28-year-old woman was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Calgary Police Service after a public advisory was released.
Officers allege the suspect has been involved in defrauding victims of over $97,000.
The woman faces 10 charges of fraud over $5,000, as well as impersonating a police officer and unlawful use of a credit care obtained by the commission of an offence.
