380+ vulnerable people have accessed Edmonton’s ‘navigation and support centre’: province

Just over a month ago, the Alberta government launched a new centre to connect vulnerable Edmontonians with social, health and housing supports. Between Jan. 17 and Feb. 23, more than 380 people have accessed the navigation and support centre, the province said.

Located at the Hope Mission’s Karis Centre on 103rd Avenue and 107th Street, workers at the site help people access existing housing, navigate banking and identification supports like getting birth certificates and Alberta health-care numbers. People can also access health resources like opioid dependency programs and income supports like AISH and Alberta Works applications. Indigenous cultural supports are also available.

To date, there have been more than 1,200 referrals and direct connections to services, a spokesperson for the ministry of mental health and addiction told Global News on Friday.

The province said since the centre opened, more than 125 people have been connected to housing programs, including affordable housing and rental supplements, more than 200 have been connected to emergency shelter spaces or transitional and supportive housing. Service Alberta has issued more than 215 identification cards. Since Jan. 17, the province says more than 190 people have been referred to health supports, and more than 60 have been connected to mental health and addiction services, including 19 people who’ve started opioid agonist therapy.

The centre was established in mid-January amid ongoing debate about how to address Edmonton’s homelessness crisis.

This one-stop physical space was seen as a way to provide hands-on help to vulnerable people, many of whom were staying in encampments.

To measure the centre’s effectiveness, it’s being evaluated every 30 days. The province said Friday the first evaluation is “currently underway.”

Police chief Dale McFee said Thursday that the service is already noticing improvements since big encampments were dismantled and the navigation centre opened.

“You can’t, as much as some people think, realistically try to police 1,800 or 2,000 or whatever number of tents that you might have. It’s just not possible,” he said.

“We’ve seen some of the violence in this particular area go down because people can’t hide anymore.

“That particular environment is conducive to criminal activity. So, we’ve seen a drastic change and some pretty good results so far, in the first six to eight weeks here in the downtown area,” McFee said. “But again, it’s a long ways from being where we want it to be.”

And, the police chief said about 50 to 60 per cent of people who were living in and around encampments accessed support services at the navigation centre. That’s a success, McFee said.

“What we’ve come across is a real-time centre to get people help and get them connected to services.”

Deputy Chief Darren Derko, who is in charge of community policing, said there were four arrests in the last month involving encampment residents and they were all for warrants.

“All four of those individuals, once they were processed on their warrants, were taken to the navigation centre,” he added. “They all actually wanted to go there.”

And that’s freeing up police resources to focus on other things, Derko said.

“As we’re moving away from some of the encampment work — we’re finding there’s not as many encampments anymore — we were actually talking today about how we’re redeploying those members to kind of look at those crime-impacted areas and making sure we have a police presence.”

Global News has reached out to both Boyle Street Community Services and Hope Mission for a social agency update on how the navigation and support centre is working.