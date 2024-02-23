Winnipeg police search for suspect in Osborne Station stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are searching for a man in connection with a stabbing incident at the Osborne Transit Station earlier this month.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the station on Feb. 13, where they found a man in his 20s in critical condition. They said the victim was threated and physically assaulted inside a bus which stopped at the station, at which point both the victim and the suspect exited.

A man in his early 20s is wanted by Winnipeg police in connection to a stabbing incident at the Osborne Transit Station on Feb. 13, 2024. Courtesy Winnipeg Police Service

Police are searching for a male suspect in his early 20s. He is being described as having a medium build and between five-feet seven-inches and five-feet nine-inches in height. They said the man was wearing a black and white hooded winter parka at the time of the incident, with a black hoodie, black neck warmer, and white running shoes.

The public is being warned not to approach the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477), online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org, or 911 in the event of an emergency.