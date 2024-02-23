Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Feb. 23

Send this page to someone via email

Nutrien Kôna Winter Festival at Wanuskewin Heritage Park, the Saskatoon Blades look to continue their winning ways, and the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce on increased flight options.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Feb. 23, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Celebrating Indigenous culture at the Nutrien Kôna Winter Festival

It’s time to celebrate Indigenous culture at the Nutrien Kôna Winter Festival at Wanuskewin Heritage Park.

The festival is a full day of activities ranging from dog sledding to storytelling, along with competitions and dancers.

Chantal Wagner heads to Wanuskewin to learn more about the festival and the events and activities taking place.

Saskatoon Blades look for a strong finish to the WHL season

The Saskatoon Blades have been on a tear this season, spending much of the season at the top of the WHL standings.

The team has clinched a playoff spot and is looking to lock in home-ice advantage with 12 games left in the season.

Tanner Chubey, the Blades communications manager, looks at the success of the team, the drive for the playoffs, and the atmosphere at SaskTel Place.

New flight options good for competition: Jason Aebig

WestJet recently announced plans to increase flights from Saskatoon to Minneapolis.

This was followed by Porter Airlines, saying it is initiating daily flights between Saskatoon and Toronto.

Jason Aebig, CEO of the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, joins Chris Carr to talk about these developments in the airline industry and what it means for the business community.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 23

The weekend starts out warm — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Feb. 23, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.