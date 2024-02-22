Man charged with obstructing OPP investigation into missing Trent Hills man

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with obstructing an OPP missing person investigation in the Municipality of Trent Hills, Ont., in September 2022.

Northumberland OPP say on Sept. 18, 2022, officers located the body of a man in County Road 18 in Alnwick-Haldimand Township. He had been reported missing on Sept. 8, 2022.

The victim was identified as Travis Nickerson, 22, of Hastings, Ont.

According to police, during the investigation into the Nickerson’s disappearance, false information was provided.

As a result, on Feb. 21, 2024, OPP arrested a man.

Seth Gray, 35, of Roseneath, Ont., was charged with obstruction of justice and obstructing a peace officer.

No other details were provided on the arrest.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Feb. 22.

OPP said the investigation involved several of its units in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

“The OPP would like to thank the local community for their cooperation and assistance,” OPP stated on Thursday.

Police say anyone with further information is asked to call Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.