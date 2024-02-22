South Okanagan property site of unsuccessful manhunt: Police

Send this page to someone via email

A South Okanagan property was the site of an unsuccessful manhunt on Wednesday.

Police say Andrew Robert Hardenstine, 44, is wanted for several offences, and that officers flooded a rural street in Osoyoos at noon while looking for him.

The search took place along 100th Avenue, where a recreational vehicle known to be used by him was spotted by Osoyoos RCMP. A witness told Global News that many police vehicles rushed to the area.

Despite members from several detachments — Penticton, Osoyoos, Keremeos, Oliver, and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team — Hardenstine wasn’t found.

“An extensive and thorough search of the entire property, including the recreational vehicle, out-buildings and the main residence were searched,” said Sgt Jason Bayda.

“Police located and seized a considerable amount of illicit drugs and a loaded firearm. However, the search was not successful in locating Hardenstine.

“We are confident the land owner or residents of the main residence were not party to any offence.”

Police say Hardenstine has several outstanding warrants for his arrest. The charges include driving while disqualified, driving while prohibited, driving while suspended and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Hardenstine is described as a Caucasian male who is five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, has short brown hair also sports numerous tattoos.

Police also said he’s known to possess weapons and is considered armed and dangerous. If you know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

They also put out a plea to him, saying, “Mr. Hardenstine, for the safety of yourself, the public and police, we are asking you to turn yourself in to the police so that your matters before the courts can be dealt with accordingly.”