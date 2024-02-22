Controversy surrounds human rights commissioner seeking Sask. Party nomination

Send this page to someone via email

A recently-appointed provincial human rights commissioner, Mubarik Syed, might be heading for politics with the Saskatchewan Party.

Syed is currently seeking the Sask. Party nomination for the Saskatoon Southeast riding.

The nomination has raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest, after he was appointed to the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) by the government.

It’s a decision Syed is defending.

“We should talk about them separately. They are two different matters,” he said.

According to Syed, he was approached about joining the commission early last year, before he considered the political nomination.

He said he hasn’t started any work as a commissioner since being appointed in January. If he becomes the Sask. Party candidate, he said he will relinquish his other role.

“That will directly be in conflict of interest, and I will step off this commission,” Syed explained.

Syed was one of seven new commissioners named last month by justice minister and attorney general Bronwyn Eyre.

The minister said she knew Syed was considering the nomination but said the measures Syed is taking are appropriate.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with political affiliation and it is very important to be clear that he’s been clear that he will not be attending meetings during the nomination,” Eyre said.

The official Opposition NDP are concerned with the optics of the move.

“I’m sure Mr. Syed is well qualified and will bring a valuable perspective to the Commission, but this situation just doesn’t smell right,” the NDP said in a statement to Global News. “It looks an awful lot like Premier Moe and his minister are doing favors for buddies and donors.”

Those at the SHRC say “it has become clear that there are misconceptions about the work of the SHRC.”

“The Commission staff members are not part of the Public Service Commission, nor does the Commission take instruction from the Ministry,” SHRC said in a press release.

“With respect to those who are appointed by the Government of Saskatchewan as Commissioners, those individuals are expected to display a dedication to the principles of human dignity and equality, and to be passionate advocates for human rights in Saskatchewan.”

A member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat community, Syed was involved in building the largest Ahmadiyya Muslim Mosque in North America in Vaughan, Ont.

He has previously served on the boards of the Saskatchewan Police Commission, as well as the CN community board.

The Saskatoon Southeast nomination date is set for April 15th.