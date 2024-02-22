Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Biden meets with Navalny’s family, touts Putin critic’s ‘incredible courage’

By Trevor Hunnicutt Reuters
Posted February 22, 2024 5:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alexei Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya refuses to be silent'
Alexei Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya refuses to be silent
RELATED: Alexei Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya refuses to be silent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday met the wife and daughter of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died last week in a prison camp, and called him “a man of incredible courage.”

Biden, speaking to reporters in California, reiterated that Washington plans to impose a wide array of sanctions on Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin following Navalny’s death.

Navalny, 47, fell unconscious and died suddenly on Friday after a walk at the “Polar Wolf” penal colony above the Arctic Circle where he was serving a three-decade sentence, the prison service said.

“He was a man of incredible courage and it’s amazing how his wife and daughter are emulating that,” Biden said after meeting Navalny’s wife Yulia and daughter Dasha.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“I know that we’re going to be announcing the sanctions against Putin, who is responsible for his death, tomorrow.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Navalny death: U.S. preparing ‘major’ Russian sanctions'
Navalny death: U.S. preparing ‘major’ Russian sanctions
Trending Now

Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on Thursday that some of the “hundreds and hundreds and hundreds” of sanctions to be unveiled in the coming days would target those responsible for Navalny’s death, but most would hit “Putin’s war machine” and close gaps in existing sanctions regimes.

The new measures are timed to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement released before Biden spoke to reporters, the White House said the president conveyed his “heartfelt condolences” to Navalny’s family.

During the meeting in California, he expressed his admiration for Navalny’s “extraordinary courage and his legacy of fighting against corruption and for a free and democratic Russia in which the rule of law applies equally to everyone,” the White House said.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by David Ljunggren and Daniel Wallis)

Advertisement
More on World
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices