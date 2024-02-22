Work on bypass system continues, risk of more sewage spill in Winnipeg remains

The City of Winnipeg continues to advise residents of the city’s south end to watch their water usage after a second pump was installed on a bypass system at the Fort Garry Bridge.

The work on the system commenced following days of sewage spilling into the Red River by the bridge, amounting to millions of litres of sewage seeping into the body of water. According to the city, sewage first leaked into the river on Feb. 7.

The bypass system, meant to offload sewage from the faulty pipes, was thought to be up and running last week — until mechanical issues were found.

In an email on Thursday, the city said both pumps for the bypass system have now been installed. Crews will continue to improve “reliability and operation of the bypass system” but the risk of spills remains.

Tim Shanks, director of water and waste with the city, said that as of Thursday, sewage hadn’t spilled for more than a day.

“I would say we’re still at risk of intermittent spilling. We haven’t been spilling for the last day and a half. This is good,” Shanks said. “We still would like customers to do their best to try to reduce their use of water where they can.”

Residents and businesses in areas of the city’s south are being asked to reduce their water usage until work has been completed. These areas include St. Norbert, Fort Richmond, Richmond West, Waverley West, Bridgwater, Linden Woods, Linden Ridge, Whyte Ridge, Waverley Heights and the University of Manitoba.

According to the city, reducing water usage can be done by flushing toilets only when necessary, taking shorter showers, delaying car washes and turning off the water when shaving or brushing teeth.

As for the city’s attempts at informing the public and the province, Shanks said notifications were immediately made. The leak was discovered on Feb. 7, he said, and a public posting was made on the morning of Feb. 8.

“We do a lot of notifications and follow all the regulations required … and try to get that information out as fast as possible to citizens,” he said.