Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 people charged after Regina police recover large quantities of illicit drugs

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 3:51 pm
1 min read
Police Lights View image in full screen
Three people are charged after large quantities of illicit drugs, including nine kilograms of fentanyl, were recovered. File / Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) conducted a drug investigation that led to the arrests of three people after large quantities of illicit drugs were recovered.

According to a release, the RPS drug unit (RDU) and tactical support officers executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant in the 1900 block of Saskatchewan Drive on Feb. 16.

“The search warrant execution resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine, methamphetamine, cash and a loaded 9mm carbine rifle,” police stated.

Police say they seized nine kilograms of fentanyl, .5 kilogram of carfentanil, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of methamphetamine, $21,191 in cash, two firearms and one baton.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Nine kilograms of fentanyl is a significant, as extremely small quantities of this drug can be lethal,” police stated. “The nine kilograms is one of the largest amounts of fentanyl ever seized by the Regina Police Service.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say two men and a woman were arrested.

“One of the male suspects was carrying a loaded handgun at the time of arrest,” police said.

Trending Now

Christopher Kenneth Gibson, 43, faces several charges, including three counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and carrying a concealed weapon.

Dustin Cole Wyspianski, 34, is charged with three counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and careless storage of a firearm, along with other charges.

The third accused is 30-year-old Jazmin Amyotte, who is also charged with three counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and careless storage of a firearm, along with other charges.

The three accused all made their first appearances on these charges in Regina provincial court on Tuesday.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices