3 people charged after Regina police recover large quantities of illicit drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) conducted a drug investigation that led to the arrests of three people after large quantities of illicit drugs were recovered.

According to a release, the RPS drug unit (RDU) and tactical support officers executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant in the 1900 block of Saskatchewan Drive on Feb. 16.

“The search warrant execution resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine, methamphetamine, cash and a loaded 9mm carbine rifle,” police stated.

Police say they seized nine kilograms of fentanyl, .5 kilogram of carfentanil, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of methamphetamine, $21,191 in cash, two firearms and one baton.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Nine kilograms of fentanyl is a significant, as extremely small quantities of this drug can be lethal,” police stated. “The nine kilograms is one of the largest amounts of fentanyl ever seized by the Regina Police Service.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say two men and a woman were arrested.

“One of the male suspects was carrying a loaded handgun at the time of arrest,” police said.

Christopher Kenneth Gibson, 43, faces several charges, including three counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and carrying a concealed weapon.

Dustin Cole Wyspianski, 34, is charged with three counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and careless storage of a firearm, along with other charges.

The third accused is 30-year-old Jazmin Amyotte, who is also charged with three counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and careless storage of a firearm, along with other charges.

The three accused all made their first appearances on these charges in Regina provincial court on Tuesday.