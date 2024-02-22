Saskatoon ceiling fire results in $500,000 in damages

Saskatoon fire crews responded to a fire early Thursday morning after an alarm monitoring company reported an incident in the 600 block of Saskatchewan Crescent West.
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded at 2:26 a.m. and found visible smoke and water flowing from the second floor of the building.
Fire crews located and extinguished the flames stemming from the ceiling of a suite.
A fire investigator determined that the fire was accidental, starting due to work being done in the ceiling space the day before.
The investigator said smoldering insulation ignited the wood truss above the drywall.
Fire and water damage to the building was estimated at $500,000. There were no injuries reported.
