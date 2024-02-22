Kelowna man convicted of possession of child pornography

A Kelowna man was sentenced last week to two years in jail for possession of child pornography.
On April 5, 2023, the Kelowna RCMP integrated child exploitation unit executed a search warrant on Aaron James Paul’s residence and found material supporting the charge. On Feb. 14, he pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material.
The sentencing judge also placed Paul on other conditions, including a mandate to register with the National Sex Offender Registry.
It wasn’t the first time he had faced a charge of this kind, according to RCMP. On Feb.16, 2023, he was sentenced to a 24-month conditional sentence order for possession of child pornography, now known as child sexual abuse material.
“Our ICE investigators remain dedicated in their pursuit of maintaining a safe community by holding those accountable who choose to exploit children of all our communities” Cpl. Tim Russell said in a press release.
