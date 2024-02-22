Chord Energy signs deal worth about US$3.8B to buy Enerplus

Send this page to someone via email

Enerplus Corp. has signed a deal to be acquired by U.S. company Chord Energy Corp. in a stock-and-cash deal worth about US$3.8 billion.

Chord Energy chief executive Danny Brown says the deal strengthens the company’s Williston Basin position and represents a compelling opportunity for both companies’ shareholders.

Under the terms of the agreement, Enerplus shareholders will receive 0.10125 shares of Chord common stock and US$1.84 per share in cash for each Enerplus share.

Based on the closing price as of Tuesday, the implied value for each Enerplus share is US$18.42.

Once the deal is complete, Chord shareholders will own about two-thirds of the combined company, while Enerplus shareholders will own one-third.

The combined company will have an enterprise value of about US$11 billion.

