Crime

Man who brought loaded gun used to kill Ontario girl gets 7 years in prison

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 1:56 pm
1 min read
Police say 17-year-old Myah Larmond was shot in the area of St. Matthews Avenue and Barton Street on the morning of July 15, 2020. View image in full screen
Police say 17-year-old Myah Larmond was shot in the area of St. Matthews Avenue and Barton Street on the morning of July 15, 2020. Will Erskine / Global News
A man has been given seven years in prison for his role in the fatal shooting of a Hamilton teen almost four years ago.

Cadence Beauparlant, 23, received the sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to unauthorized possession of the loaded firearm, used in the death of 17-year-old Myah Larmond at a home in 2020.

Justice Toni Skarica insisted Beauparlant’s “stupid” possession of a Glock firearm was key in Larmond’s death.

The judge repeatedly brought up a rise in gun violence across the GTHA and in a prelude to his decision suggested the sentence had to be between five and seven years.

Skarica also said Beauparlant’s subsequent “despicable and cowardly flight” from the scene displayed “a cold and insensitive action” that was “hard to comprehend.”

Larmond was found by police at a St. Matthews Avenue home near Barton Street around 4:30 a.m. on July 15, 2020 with a gunshot wound.

She succumbed to her injuries not long after being transported to Hamilton General Hospital.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Beauparlant brought the loaded Glock handgun to a small party at the residence, where it would be passed around by several people.

Larmond was shot after accused boyfriend Devante Skye-Davis jokingly pointed the gun at her head and it went off.

Skye-Davis pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter last week.

The Crown had been seeking a five-year sentence for Beauparlant, in addition to the nearly four-year sentence he is currently serving time for drug-related offences.

Beauparlant’s counsel had pitched a sentence of 18 months to two years.

Skye-Davis will appear at the Sopinka courthouse on May 3 for his sentencing.

More to come.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

