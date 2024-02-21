Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Irving Shipbuilding identifies worker killed in workplace incident

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 5:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Investigation underway after worker death at Irving Shipbuilding in Halifax'
Investigation underway after worker death at Irving Shipbuilding in Halifax
A Halifax Shipyard worker died Monday as the result of a workplace incident at Irving Shipbuilding. As Megan King reports, police and the Department of Labour are conducting investigations into what caused the fatal event.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Irving Shipbuilding has identified the worker killed this week at its Halifax shipyard as 43-year-old Jamie Knight.

In a release, the company said it was “deeply saddened by the workplace accident,” which took place Monday morning.

“As we work to coordinate support for Jamie’s family, our thoughts and condolences are with them, his colleagues and friends,” the statement read.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We are continuing to focus on providing the resources and support needed during this difficult time, including grief counselling services and granting leaves of absence to any employee who needs time away.”

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to the workplace injury at the Irving Shipbuilding facility at 3099 Barrington St. around 11:40 a.m. Monday.

Trending Now

Police indicated the man had been struck by a piece of equipment and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour is investigating the incident. As well, Irving is conducting its own internal investigation.

“We are committed to understanding how the accident happened, acting on any recommendations arising from the investigations, learning from this, and moving forward together,” the release said.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices