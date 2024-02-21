Irving Shipbuilding identifies worker killed in workplace incident

Send this page to someone via email

Irving Shipbuilding has identified the worker killed this week at its Halifax shipyard as 43-year-old Jamie Knight.

In a release, the company said it was “deeply saddened by the workplace accident,” which took place Monday morning.

“As we work to coordinate support for Jamie’s family, our thoughts and condolences are with them, his colleagues and friends,” the statement read.

“We are continuing to focus on providing the resources and support needed during this difficult time, including grief counselling services and granting leaves of absence to any employee who needs time away.”

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to the workplace injury at the Irving Shipbuilding facility at 3099 Barrington St. around 11:40 a.m. Monday.

Police indicated the man had been struck by a piece of equipment and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour is investigating the incident. As well, Irving is conducting its own internal investigation.

“We are committed to understanding how the accident happened, acting on any recommendations arising from the investigations, learning from this, and moving forward together,” the release said.