Irving Shipbuilding worker struck by piece of equipment, died at scene: police

Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating the death of an Irving Shipbuilding worker in Halifax Monday.

In a release, police said officers responded to a workplace injury at the Irving Shipbuilding facility at 3099 Barrington St. around 11:40 a.m.

“A 43-year-old man was struck by a piece of equipment and pronounced deceased at the scene,” it said.

“The investigation is in the early stages and investigators from the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division and the Department of Labour are investigating the incident.”

A spokesperson for Irving Shipbuilding confirmed the fatality Monday, but would not share more information.

In a statement posted to social media that evening, Irving said it was “saddened to share that a workplace accident occurred at the Halifax Shipyard … resulting in the loss of one of our teammates.”

Irving said it was cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation, and requested privacy for those involved “as the investigation runs its course and we learn from this tragedy.”

“Our thoughts are with those impacted as we focus on providing the resources and support they need, including onsite and remote counselling services, in addition to leave of absence availability,” it said.

In a release, Unifor, which represents more than 1,150 workers at the Halifax Shipyard, said they are “mourning the tragic loss of a MWF Local 1 member at the Irving Halifax Shipyard.”

“Our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies and solidarity are with our member’s family and loved ones including their Unifor family and co-workers,” the release said.

The release said the union has trained investigators and health safety experts who ensure proper steps are taken following a workplace injury or death, and is working alongside the Department of Labour, police, and the employer.

Department of Labour spokesperson Monica MacLean said Tuesday that the investigation is still underway and a stop work order has been issued.

“A review is underway of existing safe work procedures around snow removal processes, and mechanical assessment of the equipment involved,” sh said. “As this is an active investigation, we cannot release further information at this time.”