Halifax Shipyard worker dies after workplace incident Monday morning

Irving Shipbuilding has confirmed a Halifax Shipyard employee died as a result of a workplace incident Monday morning.

“At the moment all we can do is confirm that there was a fatality, but we’re not able to confirm any additional information,” Irving Shipbuilding spokesperson Mel Schori said in an interview.

Details about the incident, as well as the age and gender of the deceased, have not been released.

“All the proper procedures are being undertaken, obviously, with the Department of Labour and the Halifax police department and every other organization that would normally be involved,” Schori said.

The 2nd shift (afternoon/night shift) and 3rdshift (back shift) at all Irving Shipbuilding sites is cancelled today, February 19, 2024. — Irving Shipbuilding (@IrvingShipbuild) February 19, 2024

The second and third shifts were cancelled at all Irving Shipbuilding sites on Monday.

Nova Scotia Department of Labour spokesperson Monica MacLean confirmed they are investigating the workplace incident at the Halifax Shipyard.

She said the next of kin had been notified.

“The first concern is working with the family and making sure they have the support they need, and then gathering the information to find out what happened,” she said.