Share



Canada

Halifax Shipyard worker dies after workplace incident Monday morning

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 19, 2024 3:28 pm
1 min read
The Irving Shipbuilding facility is seen in Halifax on June 14, 2018. Irving Shipbuilding has confirmed that a Halifax Shipyard worker died following a workplace incident on Feb. 19, 2024. View image in full screen
The Irving Shipbuilding facility is seen in Halifax on June 14, 2018. Irving Shipbuilding has confirmed that a Halifax Shipyard worker died following a workplace incident on Feb. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Irving Shipbuilding has confirmed a Halifax Shipyard employee died as a result of a workplace incident Monday morning.

“At the moment all we can do is confirm that there was a fatality, but we’re not able to confirm any additional information,” Irving Shipbuilding spokesperson Mel Schori said in an interview.

Details about the incident, as well as the age and gender of the deceased, have not been released.

“All the proper procedures are being undertaken, obviously, with the Department of Labour and the Halifax police department and every other organization that would normally be involved,” Schori said.

The second and third shifts were cancelled at all Irving Shipbuilding sites on Monday.

Nova Scotia Department of Labour spokesperson Monica MacLean confirmed they are investigating the workplace incident at the Halifax Shipyard.

She said the next of kin had been notified.

“The first concern is working with the family and making sure they have the support they need, and then gathering the information to find out what happened,” she said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

