Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta RCMP investigating homicide on Kehewin First Nation

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 4:57 pm
1 min read
RCMP are investigating the death of a  man on the Kehewin First Nation Tuesday. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating the death of a  man on the Kehewin First Nation Tuesday. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP is investigating the death of a man on the Kehewin First Nation Tuesday.

Officers were called to a home on the First Nation around 10:45 a.m., for reports of a suspicious death.

When they arrived, officers located the body of a 38-year-old man, who police say is a resident of the First Nation.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police said there is no threat to public safety.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Feb. 23.

The Kehewin First Nation is located south of Bonnyville and approximately 230 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Bonnyville RCMP detachment at 780-343-7200.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices