Alberta RCMP investigating homicide on Kehewin First Nation

The RCMP is investigating the death of a man on the Kehewin First Nation Tuesday.

Officers were called to a home on the First Nation around 10:45 a.m., for reports of a suspicious death.

When they arrived, officers located the body of a 38-year-old man, who police say is a resident of the First Nation.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police said there is no threat to public safety.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Feb. 23.

The Kehewin First Nation is located south of Bonnyville and approximately 230 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Bonnyville RCMP detachment at 780-343-7200.