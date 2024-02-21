Manitoba’s top cop heading west to command Alberta’s RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top cop is on the move.

Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP, is headed west for a new gig heading up Alberta’s Mounties.

The provincial police force announced Wednesday that Hill — who started his RCMP career as a constable in Morris, Man., in 1997 — will be likely moving west in mid-March, to be replaced by an interim commanding officer until a new one can be named.

In a statement, Hill said he’s spent half of his policing career in the province, and moving was a difficult decision, both for him and his family.

View image in full screen Rob Hill, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP, is seen appearing on 680 CJOB’s ‘The Start’ in this file photo. File

Statement from the Commanding Officer of the Manitoba RCMP #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/j0GqirnX5O — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 21, 2024

“It’s difficult, because I have seen first-hand the strong and positive connections between communities across this province and our officers,” he said.

“This was so very apparent during the Gillam manhunt and the tragic collision near Carberry, to name just a few. These, and other major incidents, clearly demonstrate the incredible work, bravery and sacrifice of our employees as they work to keep communities and this province safe.”

The assistant commissioner also cited reconciliation efforts by the RCMP in Manitoba as work he’s proud of, while acknowledging there’s much more work to be done.

Hill first took on the role commanding Manitoba’s Mounties in July 2022, replacing the retiring Jane MacLatchy.