2 City of Calgary-owned sites to be turned into transitional housing

The City of Calgary has selected two city-owned sites to be developed into transitional housing by local non-profit group HomeSpace Society.

The sites are located in the Horizon neighbourhood near the Whitehorn LRT Station and the Whitehorn Multi-Services Centre.

HomeSpace said it will build affordable family housing on both sites.

“We envision three-bedroom residential townhouses that will blend seamlessly into the community while providing beautiful homes for families at risk of homelessness a safe supported place to thrive,” said Bernadette Majdell, CEO of the HomeSpace Society. “HomeSpace is thrilled to be selected to help address Calgary’s housing crisis.”

The new housing in northeast Calgary is expected to be the first residential development in Horizon.

“We learned that one of the best ways to advance housing for families in precarious situations is to offer city-owned land to experts in supportive housing,” said Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “These two sites will make a difference in the lives of families who deserve to live with dignity.”

The City of Calgary said HomeSpace Society will develop transitional housing to support families with children who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness, as part of the City’s Housing Strategy. The city put out a call for developers interested in the project, which closed on Jan. 15.

HomeSpace Society currently operates 892 housing units in 34 properties, housing about 1,300 residents across the City of Calgary.

The City of Calgary said HomeSpace partners with social service agencies at each of its properties to provide wrap-around support to keep residents safely housed and connected with resources.

The city also said the non-profit has a strong growth mandate to build more specialized, permanent, affordable housing to address the city’s housing crisis.

“(The) Calgary Homeless Foundation is proud to be working with HomeSpace, the City of Calgary and the provincial government to ensure all mothers, fathers, grandparents and children have a home and the supports they need to thrive,” says Patricia Jones, president and CEO of the Calgary Homeless Foundation.

The City of Calgary did not give a specific timeline for when construction on the projects will start, but did say they will start as soon as possible.