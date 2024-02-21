Regina summer camp registration gets underway ahead of break

Send this page to someone via email

Summer camp registration in Regina is well underway with some programs in the city already filling up before the July and August break.

Soccer, basketball, painting and programming are just some of the activities offered through organizations around Regina.

“It’s not just join your church league, it’s not just join community basketball, but parents are looking for something a little more elevated,” said Keegan Edwards, one of the owners of Hooplife.

Hooplife offers basketball camps and clinics for kids, and Edwards says demand for these programs has grown a lot.

He said sports like basketball are becoming more popular now in the community.

Edwards said as openings fill up it’s a difficult conversation to have with some parents, as all they want is something good for their kids.

“We don’t want to send anyone away, but there comes a point where if you have too many kids it diminished the experience for everyone.”

He said when they first got started they had about 100 families coming to Hooplife, but now they’re seeing that number each week.

Dax Zhu is a parent in Regina who has his daughter enrolled with Hooplife after she showed an interest in the sport.

Zhu said programs like Hooplife are filling up fast, with many of his daughter’s classmates trying to sign up as well.

“You know kids, they’ll meet new kids. That’s actually a good part of the camp, so she’ll make new friends,” Zhu said.

He says he’s hopeful a camp like Hooplife can leave his daughter with several lessons.

“For a camp like this, first is like teamwork, friends, incorporating and protecting her interests, and skills.”

Other options for kids in the city include the REAL Kids’ Day Camp, running from July 15 to 19.

The Royal City Soccer Club is offering several camps between July and August with the option of half-day or full-day sessions.

Kids more interested in video games and tech have options through Code Ninjas, which has several camps between April and August focusing on a range of things like becoming a YouTuber, robotics with Lego, 3-D printing and Minecraft modding.