Crime

Peterborough break-ins include woman defecating in bedroom

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 2:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime'
Peterborough police unveil new team to investigate property crime
RELATED: Over the past five years, Peterborough's non-violent crime severity index has increased 28 per cent. Police are now rolling out a new program to cut down on this and specifically property crime. Robert Lothian explains – Nov 16, 2023
Police in Peterborough, Ont., made an arrest and are looking for a suspect following recent break and enters this week.

In one incident around noon Tuesday, officers said an unknown woman was reported to have broken into a downtown residence in the area of Dublin and Aylmer streets. Police learned a woman had allegedly broken into the home, defecated in the bedroom, and put on some of the homeowner’s clothing before being chased out of the house as police arrived.

She was taken into custody without incident. The 28-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, mischief under $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

She was held in custody and appeared in court later that day, police said.

Suspect sought

Trending Now

Around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to investigate an unknown man reported to be in a west-end home in the area of Lansdowne Street and Village Crescent.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspect fled with some prescription medication when he was spotted.

The canine unit was called to track the suspect which led investigators to an abandoned house with a broken window in the area of Clonsilla Avenue and Lansdowne Street. No one was found in the building.

The suspect was described as standing five feet 10 inches with a thin build. He was wearing dark clothes including a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

