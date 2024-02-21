Emergency crews respond to crash west of Edmonton amid foggy conditions in parts of Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Foggy conditions were being reported in an area west of Edmonton on Wednesday morning where emergency crews were called to a highway crash.

Parkland RCMP said officers were called to a crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle on Highway 16 near Range Road 20 at 9:26 a.m.

“There are no injuries reported, however, RCMP advise that one lane of traffic in both directions will be closed while emergency responders remove the vehicles from the area,” police said in a news release issued at 10:51 a.m.

Less than an hour later, police said emergency crews had cleared the scene.

Police did not confirm if the foggy conditions played a role in the collision.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s website indicated fog advisories were in place for a number of areas in Alberta on Wednesday morning.

“Near zero visibility in fog is occurring,” the weather agency said on its website, referring to fog in Parkland County. “Dense fog has formed through parts of central Alberta.

“Fog is expected to dissipate early this afternoon. … If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.”

