Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Emergency crews respond to crash west of Edmonton amid foggy conditions in parts of Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 1:57 pm
1 min read
Crews work to cleanup after a crash in central Alberta on Feb. 21, 2024. View image in full screen
Crews work to cleanup after a crash in central Alberta on Feb. 21, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Foggy conditions were being reported in an area west of Edmonton on Wednesday morning where emergency crews were called to a highway crash.

Parkland RCMP said officers were called to a crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle on Highway 16 near Range Road 20 at 9:26 a.m.

“There are no injuries reported, however, RCMP advise that one lane of traffic in both directions will be closed while emergency responders remove the vehicles from the area,” police said in a news release issued at 10:51 a.m.

Less than an hour later, police said emergency crews had cleared the scene.

Police did not confirm if the foggy conditions played a role in the collision.

  • Parkland RCMP said officers were called to a crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle on Highway 16 near Range Road 20 at 9:26 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2024. Police did not confirm if the foggy conditions played a role in the collision.
Trending Now

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s website indicated fog advisories were in place for a number of areas in Alberta on Wednesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“Near zero visibility in fog is occurring,” the weather agency said on its website, referring to fog in Parkland County. “Dense fog has formed through parts of central Alberta.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Fog is expected to dissipate early this afternoon. … If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.”

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android

Click to play video: 'Fog envelops Edmonton river valley: ‘What a shot you have there!’'
Fog envelops Edmonton river valley: ‘What a shot you have there!’
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices