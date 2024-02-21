Wallets stolen during distraction thefts in retail stores: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is investigating a series of distraction thefts.

It says at least six people have reported to police about wallets being stolen while out shopping.

Investigators say the incidents all occurred on Feb. 10 at various businesses around the city.

They say a man and a woman were either bumping into the victim or creating a distraction in order to gain access to their wallets.

Investigators say most of the time, the wallets were left in open purses or unattended in shopping carts, or owners were carrying them around.

They say once the wallets were taken, the thieves used the victims’ debit and credit cards at nearby businesses.

Police are looking for a man in his 40s, heavy set and of medium height, with a beard that is dark on the sides and white around the mouth and chin. He was last seen wearing a dark winter jacket, grey track pants, a black toque and black shoes.

They are also looking for a woman between 35 and 40 years of age wearing a tan jacket, a grey winter hat with a large pompom, grey pants, black shoes and a black purse.

Investigators say the pair were seen driving in a grey Mazda hatchback.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7437 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.