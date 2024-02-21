Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens fall to the Buffalo Sabres

It’s back to work for the Montreal Canadiens with three games in four nights. The first at the Bell Centre was with the Buffalo Sabres, a game with implications for the entry draft as the two clubs have the same records.

For Montreal, it’s impressive considering their injuries and expectations. For Buffalo, it’s been another disappointing season as they had hoped to fight for a playoff spot this year.

Buffalo posted a tight 3-2 win.

Wilde Horses

It can not be emphasized enough how much the presence of Arber Xhekaj makes everyone else on the Canadiens feel a little bigger, and the opposition feel a little smaller. Early in the second period, bodies were flying, and the game had a little edge.

Xjekaj got on the ice and immediately started hitting everything that moved. When the Sabres took exception, Xhekaj went right at them making it clear they would answer to him.

Story continues below advertisement

Intimidation is a part of hockey, and so is fighting. As long as these components of the game exist, it is wise to have someone who can make everyone’s bravery stand out more. It’s important though that this strong man can play hockey. Xhekaj can.

Xhekaj opened the scoring with his big slap shot. Xhekaj will be a bona fide third-line NHL defender for a long time considering the offence and physicality that he brings.

Xhekaj wouldn’t have scored that first goal, if not for the terrific pass delivered by Joshua Roy on the play. Roy was dropped by a check, but he leapt back up and won the puck feeding it through the slot. Roy continues to be outstanding, and it is clear that he’s winning an NHL job.

Roy has been the fourth best forward on the club recently behind the three members of the top-line. He has had two solid scoring chances each game. That’s more than can be said for a lot of Montreal’s support staff at forward. Newhook, Evans, and Joel Armia are others who have added to the plus side recently up front.

For the top line, it was a rare quiet night. The best play was actually a defensive one as Nick Suzuki broke up a clear-cut breakaway with 160 feet of hustle. Suzuki gained 20 feet on JJ Peterka then lifted his stick just as he was about to shoot. It was a gorgeous play by Suzuki.

Story continues below advertisement

Wilde Goats

Related News Call of the Wilde: Washington Capitals edge Montreal Canadiens

It was a rough contest for Cole Caufield. He gave away the puck on the power play that led to a breakaway for the Sabres to take the lead in the second.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It was the ninth goal that the Canadiens have allowed shorthanded this season. Montreal leads the league in that ignominious category. It’s something for the coaching staff to tighten up when the games start to matter in the standings.

Wilde Cards

Against Stanley Cup contenders, a trade example is as easy as a veteran like David Savard for a high draft pick. However, against also-rans like Buffalo a trade is more an exchange of young guns with bright futures.

For the Canadiens, the overall team issue is a lack of goals. Montreal needs to add to a total of 230 goals that they are on pace to score this year. The Canadiens won’t win games until they start to score more. Montreal has the worst goal production in the entire NHL on lines two, three, and four.

For example, the Dallas Stars have 60, 29, and 17 goals from those three lines. The Canadiens have 21, 16 and 8 goals from forwards four through 12. That’s a deficit of 61 goals for Montreal compared to Dallas and there is still a third of a season left. A 100-goal deficit from forwards four through 12 means you’re a non-competitive team.

Story continues below advertisement

How does Montreal add to strengthen a very weak part of the line-up?

The answer is in converting their strength on the blue line. Montreal has 12 NHL potential defenders. Eventually, they will have to decide on which top-eight rearguards to keep, and which four to trade.

David Reinbacher, Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux will join the nine that already have NHL experience. There is too much talent on the blue line in comparison to the forward units, and that’s where the work of the general manager begins.

Hughes has already executed the style of trade that will be the future of his better forward unit. The trade to acquire Alex Newhook is the blue print for Montreal’s future. Newhook came from Colorado for the 31st and 37th pick overall.

The next trade could be the Winnipeg first rounder or the Calgary first rounder and two defenders for a high quality forward. Hughes has accumulated many assets, and it has given him room to maneuver when he finds the right suitor.

Buffalo is an example of what kind of trade Hughes could make. The Sabres have a problem on defence. Bad defence is why they continue to flounder in their rebuild. After Owen Power, and Rasmus Dahlin, it’s a minefield of errors.

Buffalo’s defenders are names like Jacob Bryson, Connor Clifton, and Kale Clague. Their defending future doesn’t look good with all their top prospects being forwards. The Sabres will not improve unless they add some steady defenders with some upside like Jordan Harris and Jayden Struble.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal is not going to win enough games either until they add some top prospect scorers like Jiri Kulich, Matthew Savoie, or Noah Ostlund. Buffalo definitely doesn’t want to lose any of those players. Montreal doesn’t want to lose Harris or Struble either. Montreal wouldn’t want to have to throw in a first rounder too, but they may have to.

The bottom line is the Canadiens have an overabundance of defenders, and defenders and centres are the hottest commodities on the trading market. If not Buffalo, there are a number of other clubs who need to strengthen their defence.

Hughes will find trading partners for his defenders to get those goals that he needs to lift the Canadiens up the ladder. The most effective way to get to that target is his late first round draft choices as trade bait, and trades of his surplus of defenders.

Hughes knows what work is in front of him. Based on his history, he knows exactly how to achieve his goals.

4:00 Call of the Wilde

5:41 Call of the Wilde on Global News Morning