Pair of Guelph teens arrested after large school fight

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they’ve nabbed two teenagers as part of an ongoing investigation related to a large school fight.

Police said they were called to Centennial CVI on Jan. 24 after receiving reports that about 20 students were fighting.

The fight was broken up but many of the people involved were allegedly still present in and outside of the school.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

All parties told investigators that they were involved, but police said they could not determine whether the incident was an assault.

Investigators said two of the students involved were identified as the aggressors and the fight was related to an incident the month before.

That incident involved some of the same people in the fight and the school handled it internally.

Story continues below advertisement

A 14-year-old boy from Guelph and a 16 year-old from Puslinch have been charged with assault.

Both teens have been released with court dates in April.