Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Pair of Guelph teens arrested after large school fight

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 21, 2024 10:52 am
1 min read
Police say a Guelph teenager has been identified as one of the two aggressors behind a fight involving nearly two dozen students Centennial CVI in January. View image in full screen
Police say a Guelph teenager has been identified as one of the two aggressors behind a fight involving nearly two dozen students Centennial CVI in January. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say they’ve nabbed two teenagers as part of an ongoing investigation related to a large school fight.

Police said they were called to Centennial CVI on Jan. 24 after receiving reports that about 20 students were fighting.

The fight was broken up but many of the people involved were allegedly still present in and outside of the school.

All parties told investigators that they were involved, but police said they could not determine whether the incident was an assault.

Investigators said two of the students involved were identified as the aggressors and the fight was related to an incident the month before.

That incident involved some of the same people in the fight and the school handled it internally.

Story continues below advertisement

A 14-year-old boy from Guelph and a 16 year-old from Puslinch have been charged with assault.

Both teens have been released with court dates in April.

