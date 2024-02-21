Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested in alleged St. Thomas, Ont. stabbing

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted February 21, 2024 10:17 am
1 min read
st thomas police headquarters View image in full screen
Police headquarters in St. Thomas, Ont., as seen Oct. 2, 2020. Andrew Graham / Global News
A 54-year-old man wanted by St. Thomas police for an alleged weekend stabbing has been arrested.

St. Thomas police say Jeff Church went to police headquarters Tuesday to turn himself in.

He had been wanted since Saturday on charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police were called shortly after midnight to a disturbance near Scott Street and Hamilton Street, where an altercation had reportedly taken place between two people who knew each other.

One person was stabbed and went to the hospital before police arrived.

Police say the victim had serious but non-life-threatening injuries after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Church is currently in custody on the charges. He is expected to appear in St. Thomas court Wednesday.

