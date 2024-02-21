Section of Notre-Dame Street East to fully reopen after 8-month lane closure

Send this page to someone via email

After eight months of traffic snarls, Montreal drivers who use Notre-Dame Street East will finally see some long-awaited relief.

Construction on a section of the major eastbound artery began Wednesday.

After several delays, the vital custom-made cast iron trap door that the city ordered in September 2023 has finally arrived.

The busy section of Notre-Dame Street near Dickson Avenue has been down to one lane since July 2023.

The bottleneck configuration has led to serious traffic congestion in the industrial area.

“It’s a relief for everyone including the city,” Montreal public works spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said.

“This is difficult logistically, to manage the high-density of traffic here (on Notre-Dame Street).”

City engineers ordered the lane closed to cars after discovering the trap door to the underground sewer entrance was cracked, making the area unsafe for drivers.

The city says the replacement of the trap door is a quick fix.

Unable to cover the large hole due to safety concerns and while waiting for the piece, city officials say they were forced to put off work for the relatively simple and cheap repair.

“It’s a low budget but a big impact on Notre Dame. This is why we want this completed as soon as possible,” Sabourin said.

The project is said to cost under $50,000, including the piece and installation.

Work on the street is set to be completed with both lanes open to traffic by the end of this week at the latest.

Finishing touches surrounding the sewer entrance will be done in the spring.