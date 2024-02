See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in southern Alberta are investigating a fatal collision involving two pickup trucks.

Police said a section of Highway 23 near Township Road 130 was closed while emergency personnel responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

An RCMP collision analyst is heading to the scene.

Police are asking drivers to use other routes while they conduct their investigation.