Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Outdoor rink at Stuart Park to close Wednesday for season

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 7:05 pm
1 min read
File photo of the public skating rink at Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna. View image in full screen
File photo of the public skating rink at Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna. Travis Lowe / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Less than a day.

That’s how long before Kelowna, B.C.’s, popular outdoor skating rink will be open before it closes for the season.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the city said the rink at Stuart Park will close on Wednesday, Feb., 21, at 11 a.m.

Since it first opened in December 2010, the public rink, with its lakeside location, has been a popular attraction for tourists and locals. In 2015, a group of Canadian planners named Stuart Park as Canada’s greatest public space.

Click to play video: 'Christmas Eve at Stuart Park Skating Rink'
Christmas Eve at Stuart Park Skating Rink

But with temperatures well above freezing in the immediate forecast — Environment Canada is calling for highs between 5 C and 7 C in Kelowna this week — it’s becoming quite difficult to maintain ice.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We typically like to give more notice about the rink wrapping up for the season, but sometimes it’s just not possible,” said recreational facility operations supervisor Steve Hebden.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“It’s been an excellent season of skating down at the rink, but we are at the point where we need to close the ice surface.”

The city has a webcam of the rink, and skaters are encouraged to check out conditions before visiting the rink, as mild temperatures can lead to unscheduled rink closures.

Along with the city’s webcam, Global News has a live webcam for Stuart Park.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices