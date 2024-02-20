Outdoor rink at Stuart Park to close Wednesday for season

Send this page to someone via email

Less than a day.

That’s how long before Kelowna, B.C.’s, popular outdoor skating rink will be open before it closes for the season.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the city said the rink at Stuart Park will close on Wednesday, Feb., 21, at 11 a.m.

Since it first opened in December 2010, the public rink, with its lakeside location, has been a popular attraction for tourists and locals. In 2015, a group of Canadian planners named Stuart Park as Canada’s greatest public space.

But with temperatures well above freezing in the immediate forecast — Environment Canada is calling for highs between 5 C and 7 C in Kelowna this week — it’s becoming quite difficult to maintain ice.

“We typically like to give more notice about the rink wrapping up for the season, but sometimes it’s just not possible,” said recreational facility operations supervisor Steve Hebden.

“It’s been an excellent season of skating down at the rink, but we are at the point where we need to close the ice surface.”

The city has a webcam of the rink, and skaters are encouraged to check out conditions before visiting the rink, as mild temperatures can lead to unscheduled rink closures.

Along with the city’s webcam, Global News has a live webcam for Stuart Park.