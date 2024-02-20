Menu

Fire

‘The whole community is devastated’: Davidson mayor on fatal house fire

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 5:50 pm
1 min read
The mayor of Davidson said the small town is devastated by the tragic loss of five individuals in a recent house fire. Officials said the cause of the fire is not suspicious. View image in full screen
The mayor of Davidson said the small town is devastated by the tragic loss of five individuals in a recent house fire. Officials said the cause of the fire is not suspicious. Global News.
A small Saskatchewan community is grieving a heavy loss after five people, including three children, died in a devastating house fire over the weekend.

Two seniors and three children lost their lives after a house caught fire in Davidson early Sunday afternoon.

The mayor of Davidson says the loss is being felt everywhere.

“The whole community is devastated…. Everybody’s upset and horrified and sad for the family,” Elaine Ebanel said. “In a small community, you know everybody. You’re not intimately familiar with their family and all the things they do, but you know them all.”

Ebanel said discussions for aftercare for the first responders are already underway.

“We (are) just trying to sort how we can maybe do something or at least find out the resources that are there and make them available if people need them,” she said. “Once things are better sorted and calm, we’ll see what we can do as a community to help. (It’s a) little soon to be planning, I think.”

The Craik RCMP says the investigation is now complete and the cause of the fire is not suspicious.

