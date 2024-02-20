Métis Nation of Saskatchewan applauds Manitoba for Louis Riel recognition

Send this page to someone via email

Monday was a big day for Manitobans and the Métis community in that province, as well as in Saskatchewan.

A portrait of Louis Riel hanging in the Manitoba legislature now recognizes the Métis leader as Manitoba’s first premier.

According to The Canadian Press, Premier Wab Kinew and Manitoba Métis Federation President David Chartrand unveiled the updated plaque below the portrait on Feb. 19.

The Métis Nation—Saskatchewan (MN-S) expressed their pride in this recognition.

“To be able to look at our history and be proud of Louis Riel of what he’s done,” said MN-S President Glen McCallum.

“To be able to be an MP in those days was extremely difficult. But Louis Riel stood his ground. I’m very proud to say that our leader did a great job.”

Riel was declared a founder of Manitoba in 1992 and officially recognized as the first leader of the province in 2016.

The Manitoba Métis Federation continued to push for Riel to be granted the title of first premier and Kinew bestowed that designation on Riel in 2023.

— with files from The Canadian Press and Global’s Amy-Ellen Prentice