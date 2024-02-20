Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to give TV address ahead of spring sitting, 2024 budget

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to give a television address to Albertans on Wednesday evening.

Her office shared the information on social media with a link to the government’s website.

It says Smith will provide an update on her government’s vision and plan for the province in advance of next week’s budget.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The website says the address will be carried live at 6:30 p.m. on Global, CTV and online. The address on Global television and Global News Radio is part of paid commercial time.

Her United Conservative Party government is set to announce the budget on Feb. 29, the second day of the spring legislature sitting.

Her government is also expected to begin passing laws to make good on her plan to dismantle Alberta Health Services, the centralized body that oversees front-line health delivery in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

— with a file from Global News.