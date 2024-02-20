Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to give TV address ahead of spring sitting, 2024 budget

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 4:36 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith answers questions at a news conference in Calgary on Thursday, February 1, 2024. View image in full screen
File: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith answers questions at a news conference in Calgary on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Todd Korol / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to give a television address to Albertans on Wednesday evening.

Her office shared the information on social media with a link to the government’s website.

It says Smith will provide an update on her government’s vision and plan for the province in advance of next week’s budget.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The website says the address will be carried live at 6:30 p.m. on Global, CTV and online. The address on Global television and Global News Radio is part of paid commercial time.

Her United Conservative Party government is set to announce the budget on Feb. 29, the second day of the spring legislature sitting.

Trending Now

Her government is also expected to begin passing laws to make good on her plan to dismantle Alberta Health Services, the centralized body that oversees front-line health delivery in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

— with a file from Global News.

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices