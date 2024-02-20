Alberta declares early start to wildfire season due to warm and dry weather

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government has declared an early start to the 2024 wildfire season.

The season traditionally has run from March 1 to Oct. 31, but Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen says it’s now underway — 10 days earlier than usual.

Loewen says the impacts of the record 2023 wildfire season showed the importance of a collective approach when dealing with disaster.

He says since Alberta is experiencing warmer than normal temperatures and below-average precipitation in many areas of the province it has led to a heightened wildfire risk.

Loewen says the earlier start will allow the province to better direct resources to new and existing wildfires.

Those measures include the use of the fire ban and restriction system to help reduce human-caused wildfires in response to hazardous conditions.

“We will do whatever is necessary to help Albertans and their communities stay safe from the impacts of wildfire,” Loewen told a news conference Tuesday.

“I want to encourage Albertans to remain vigilant and recreate responsibly.”

The UCP’s 2024 budget will include funding to hire 100 new firefighters, which will result in five additional 20-person crews, the province said.

“If we’re successful and we do receive 100 new firefighters, they’ll be configured into unit crews, which are 20-person crews,” said Bernie Schmitte, executive director of Alberta Wildfire. “They come with more equipment and larger capacity to deal with fires than the four-person heli-tac crews.

“So, they’ll be put to work fighting those fires, assisting the initial attack crews and bringing fires to a state of being held a lot quicker. That’s the goal there,” Schmitte said.

He explained that out of the approximately 430 firefighting staff and support staff, about half want to return to the job every season. He estimated about 25 per cent seek work or promotions elsewhere.

He said in Alberta, all the firefighters who have worked for Alberta Wildfire in the past have an opportunity to file an expression of interest to be hired again the next season.

“We have a significant number of people that come back to work for us every year,” Schmitte said.

Loewen says he has an open-door policy with the municipalities and Alberta fire chiefs and that he’s met with both several times.

The Alberta Fire Chiefs Association is extremely concerned that this wildfire season will mirror last year’s. During the 2023 season, 1,092 wildfires burned a record 2.2-million hectares.

“Time is running short for meaningful discussions and planning from a multi-jurisdictional, multi-level government approach… with respect to this year’s upcoming fire season,” AFCA president Randy Schroeder said at the end of January.

In an open letter, the AFCA urgently called for disclosure of the provincial government’s wildfire preparedness strategy.

The AFCA was asking for additional resources, increased training capacity, equipment, aerials and for the establishment of a provincial fire services advisory committee to help develop a dedicated provincial strategy to better manage and mitigate risks associated with wildfire seasons.

As of Feb. 15, Schroder said the fire chiefs had not met with the province since November and were still waiting for details of the provincial wildfire strategy.

The Opposition says the UCP is way behind and should have started planning, hiring and training months ago.

“We are behind on training and staffing, and the UCP’s lack of preparation hampers our first responders’ ability to effectively handle wildfire, especially in an era when climate change is only going to make wildfire seasons more unpredictable,” said Heather Sweet, Alberta NDP critic for agriculture, forestry and rural economic development.

“The UCP needs to collaborate with the federal emergency management committee to create a federal firefighting task force and work with all orders of governments, civil society and Indigenous communities to prevent needless loss. We need year-round wildland firefighters to ensure there are ready and trained boots on the ground for (the) start of every wildfire season.”