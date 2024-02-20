Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP searching for suspects in robbery at a business in Portage la Prairie, Man.

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 3:54 pm
1 min read
RCMP Portage la Prairie detachment.
RCMP Portage la Prairie detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP officers are searching for suspects in connection with a robbery at a business in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Police said officers responded to a robbery at a business on Saskatchewan Avenue East on Feb. 16, at approximately 9:10 p.m. They said two men entered the business, armed with a firearm and knife, demanded money, assaulted the employee and then fled with an unknown amount of cash.

RCMP officers are looking for two men suspected in a robbery at a business in Portage la Prairie, Man., on Feb. 16, 2024.
RCMP officers are looking for two men suspected in a robbery at a business in Portage la Prairie, Man., on Feb. 16, 2024. Courtesy of Portage la Prairie RCMP

The victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained minor injuries, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement
The RCMP is looking for two suspects, both male and seen wearing dark clothing, after responding to a robbery at a business in Portage la Prairie. The victim in the incident sustained minor injuries. View image in full screen
The RCMP is looking for two suspects, both male and seen wearing dark clothing, after responding to a robbery at a business in Portage la Prairie. The victim in the incident sustained minor injuries. Courtesy of Portage la Prairie RCMP

Officials said the suspects are both men and wore dark clothing.

Portage la Prairie RCMP say the two suspects in a robbery are both men and were seen wearing dark clothing. View image in full screen
Portage la Prairie RCMP say the two suspects in a robbery are both men and were seen wearing dark clothing. Courtesy of Portage la Prairie RCMP
Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP constable charged with unsafe driving in Portage la Prairie'
Manitoba RCMP constable charged with unsafe driving in Portage la Prairie
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices