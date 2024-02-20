RCMP searching for suspects in robbery at a business in Portage la Prairie, Man.

RCMP officers are searching for suspects in connection with a robbery at a business in Portage la Prairie, Man.
Police said officers responded to a robbery at a business on Saskatchewan Avenue East on Feb. 16, at approximately 9:10 p.m. They said two men entered the business, armed with a firearm and knife, demanded money, assaulted the employee and then fled with an unknown amount of cash.
The victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained minor injuries, according to police.
Story continues below advertisement
Officials said the suspects are both men and wore dark clothing.
Comments