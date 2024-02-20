RCMP searching for suspects in robbery at a business in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP officers are searching for suspects in connection with a robbery at a business in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Police said officers responded to a robbery at a business on Saskatchewan Avenue East on Feb. 16, at approximately 9:10 p.m. They said two men entered the business, armed with a firearm and knife, demanded money, assaulted the employee and then fled with an unknown amount of cash.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained minor injuries, according to police.

Officials said the suspects are both men and wore dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.