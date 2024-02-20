Police charge 3rd person in killing of Natacha Leroy in Cape Breton

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a third person in the homicide of Natacha Leroy, a 48-year-old woman from Cape Breton, N.S., who was killed in November of last year.

In a news release Tuesday, the RCMP announced that 29-year-old Cody Alexander Russell was arrested in New Brunswick and charged with accessory to murder and indignity to human remains. He is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkebsury Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m.

The RCMP responded to a possible homicide at a home on Old Route 5 in Big Bras D’Or on Nov. 22, 2023. Officers learned that Leroy was missing and the circumstances around her disappearance were suspicious.

Human remains were found in the area two days later, and were later confirmed to be those of Leroy.

Russell is the third person to be charged in relation to Leroy’s death. Carolyn Ann Dermody, a 25-year-old from North Sydney, was arrested and charged with murder and indignity to human remains on Nov. 30, 2023.

And Kevin Forrest Jr., 28, of Big Bras D’Or, was arrested and charged with accessory to murder and indignity to human remains on Dec. 1, 2023.