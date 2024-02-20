Menu

Crime

Video shows flash of flames from suspected arson at N.B. homeless encampment

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 2:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saint John Police release video of suspects in tent fire'
Saint John Police release video of suspects in tent fire
Saint John Police have released video of what is believed to be suspects and a vehicle involved in setting a fire to a tent on Feb. 18. Four people were inside the tent when it caught fire.
The Saint John Police have released video of what is believed to be suspects and the vehicle they were using while setting fire to an occupied tent in a homeless encampment.

Police reported the incident happened Feb. 18 at around 7:45 p.m. in a parking lot between Waterloo and Exmouth streets.

The video, which appears to be from a security camera across the street, shows a vehicle pull up to the parking lot. A person exits from the passenger side, there’s a bright flash of flames, and the person gets back into the vehicle.

According to police, there were four people inside the tent at the time — all of whom escaped the fire without injury.

Witnesses told police they heard something hit the tent before it caught fire, then heard a vehicle speed away.

Detectives are now asking for any witnesses or people in the rea to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 1-800-222-T.I.P.S.

