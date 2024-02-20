Questions raised after closest hydrant to Quebec house fire ‘out of order’

Send this page to someone via email

A recent Quebec fire that completely destroyed a home in Saint-Lambert Monday has raised questions and concerns about public security in the South Shore city.

Residents are questioning why the city’s closest fire hydrant to the blaze was out of order. Residents on the street say it’s been in that state for years.

“It’s been out of order for at least 10 years. The city has known that,” longtime resident of Bedford Avenue David Sheltus said.

Firefighters were forced to use the hydrant near Alexandra park.

The fire broke out at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to Stéphane Difruscia, spokesperson for the Longueuil fire department.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It took some 40 firefighters several hours to quell the flames. The home that was under construction is a complete write-off.

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbouring homes sustained minor damages. No one was in the home at the time of the blaze.

According to Difruscia, the fire hydrant on Bedford avenue “is not listed as operational and crews were aware of this when assessing the scene.”

However, Sheltus, who watched the action unfold, said crews wasted valuable time trying to access the hydrant on the corner of Bedford Avenue before realizing it was not in service.

“I saw them roll out the fire hose before they noticed.”

Difruscia claims despite the confusion, efforts to put out the fire were not hampered.

Difruscia says heating equipment or an electrical fire on the construction site may be the cause of the blaze but an investigation is ongoing.

“The new roof was installed last week and new windows about three hours prior to the fire,” Sheltus said.

The fire department says the city of Saint-Lambert is responsible for the maintenance of its hydrants.

The two active fire hydrants are situated a short distance apart on either side of Bedford Avenue.

Saint-Lambert officials did not return Global News’ request for comment.