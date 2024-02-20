Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Questions raised after closest hydrant to Quebec house fire ‘out of order’

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 2:15 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire destroys house under construction in St-Lambert, nearest fire hydrant out of order'
Fire destroys house under construction in St-Lambert, nearest fire hydrant out of order
WATCH: A house that was under construction in a residential neighbourhood in St-Lambert was destroyed by a fire. The nearest fire hydrant was out of order.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A recent Quebec  fire that completely destroyed a home in Saint-Lambert Monday has raised questions and concerns about public security in the South Shore city.

Residents are questioning why the city’s closest fire hydrant to the blaze was out of order. Residents on the street say it’s been in that state for years.

“It’s been out of order for at least 10 years. The city has known that,” longtime resident of Bedford Avenue David Sheltus said.

Firefighters were forced to use the hydrant near Alexandra park.

The fire broke out at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to Stéphane Difruscia, spokesperson for the Longueuil fire department.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It took some 40 firefighters several hours to quell the flames. The home that was under construction is a complete write-off.

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbouring homes sustained minor damages. No one was in the home at the time of the blaze.

According to Difruscia, the fire hydrant on Bedford avenue “is not listed as operational and crews were aware of this when assessing the scene.”

However, Sheltus, who watched the action unfold, said crews wasted valuable time trying to access the hydrant on the corner of Bedford Avenue before realizing it was not in service.

Trending Now

“I saw them roll out the fire hose before they noticed.”

More on Canada

Difruscia claims despite the confusion, efforts to put out the fire were not hampered.

Difruscia says heating equipment or an electrical fire on the construction site may be the cause of the blaze but an investigation is ongoing.

“The new roof was installed last week and new windows about three hours prior to the fire,” Sheltus said.

The fire department says the city of Saint-Lambert is responsible for the maintenance of its hydrants.

The two active fire hydrants are situated a short distance apart on either side of Bedford Avenue.

Saint-Lambert officials did not return Global News’ request for comment.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices