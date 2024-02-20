Menu

Crime

Break-in suspect arrested thanks to police dog, Guelph police say

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 20, 2024 12:07 pm
1 min read
A break and enter suspect was apprehended by Echo, a Guelph Police Service dog.
A break and enter suspect was apprehended by Echo, a Guelph Police Service dog. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A four-legged member of the Guelph Police Service canine unit was able to apprehend a suspect in a break and enter investigation.

Officers were called to a home on Woodlawn Road East near Muskoka Road on Monday at around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators say the homeowner found a woman leaving the house which is currently up for sale. The woman then fled into Brant Park.

They say the woman entered the home through a window. There was evidence that several cabinets had been opened but nothing was reportedly stolen.

The canine unit was brought in and police service dog Echo was able to locate the suspect hiding in a backyard.

Investigators later determined that the same suspect was involved in a vehicle break-in earlier this month at Guelph General Hospital where a tablet and keys were reportedly stolen, and that she had violated several court orders.

A 36-year-old from Guelph is facing a number of charges and was held for a bail hearing.

 

