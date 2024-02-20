Menu

Crime

Man needs 3 stitches following bar assault in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 20, 2024 11:10 am
1 min read
Guelph police say an argument at a bar on Saturday night turned into an assault. They say one man punched another man twice in the face and the victim received three stitches.
Guelph police say an argument at a bar on Saturday night turned into an assault. They say one man punched another man twice in the face and the victim received three stitches. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Guelph police say an assault over the weekend at a local bar has left one individual with stitches.

Police said officers were called to a business around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday on Woodlawn Road West.

Security told officers that two men got into an argument and one of them punched the other twice in the face.

Investigators said the two men are believed to know one another.

The victim received three stitches following the assault.

An 18-year-old man from Puslinch was found shortly after.

The accused has been charged and will appear in a courtroom in Guelph on April 5.

 

