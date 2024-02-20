Man needs 3 stitches following bar assault in Guelph: police

Guelph police say an assault over the weekend at a local bar has left one individual with stitches.
Police said officers were called to a business around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday on Woodlawn Road West.
Security told officers that two men got into an argument and one of them punched the other twice in the face.
Investigators said the two men are believed to know one another.
The victim received three stitches following the assault.
An 18-year-old man from Puslinch was found shortly after.
The accused has been charged and will appear in a courtroom in Guelph on April 5.
